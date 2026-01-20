Network Of Nigeria Maritime Journalists Felicitates CGC Adeniyi On His Birthday

The Network of Nigerian Maritime Journalists (NNMJ), an umbrella body of all Nigerian maritime Journalists, heartily felicitates with the Customs Comptroller General, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on his birthday.

In a statement today, Monday, 19th January 2026, signed by the Chairman of NNMJ, Elder Dele Aderibigbe. The Network congratulated Dr Adeniyi for reaching this milestone.

According to Aderibigbe, the CGC deserves all the accolades as he stood up to be counted when the NCS needed direction. Adeniyi, he stated, has repositioned the Service, bringing it out from the eye of the storm to an enviable position in the World Customs Organisation (WCO), boosting Nigeria’s image as Chairman.

The NNMJ Chairman described CGC Adeniyi as a workaholic who turned the Nigeria Customs Service around with a series of far-reaching reforms, especially B’odogwu, an indigenous intervention which is working wonders, churning in much-needed revenue to the coffers of the Nigerian government. “No wonder President Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself said that

CGC Adeniyi’s leadership has also contributed to improved community relations, consistent surpassing of revenue targets, stronger trade partnerships with countries and multilateral institutions, and enhanced security across Nigeria’s borders, noting that “these achievements underscore the value of reform-oriented leadership in strengthening national economic resilience and safeguarding our borders.”

NNMJ prays that the Almighty will fortify and grant him the much-needed wisdom to continue to pilot the affairs of the Nigeria Customs Service.