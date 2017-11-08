Nestlé Nigeria Launches New“MAGGI NAIJA POT” Cube

In its continued effort to ensure good nutrition for Nigerians, Nestlé Nigeria Plc on Tuesday, November,07, launched a new food seasoning cube, the “MAGGI NAIJA POT”, in its product launch in Sagamu in Ogun.

The reason for adding this new food seasoning cube,to is to amplify the authentic Nigerian essence of food.

Mr Mauricio Alarcon, the company’s Chief Executive Officer said at the launch, “We dedicate ourselves to deeply understand the needs and preferences of our consumers, and then we tailor our products to suit local tastes and food cultures.”

He said that Maggi Naija Pot was a new seasoning cube developed in Nigeria based on the strong understanding of local cuisine.

“It aims at amplifying the authentic Nigerian essence of food. Naija Pot is the only seasoning cube in Nigeria full of fish flavour with the unique combination of natural smoked fish, stockfish and crayfish to give soups and pottages that bottom-pot taste that Nigerians love.”

“Moreover, Naija Pot will help to save time, money and effort since Naija Pot combines selected locally known ingredients in one small cube.

“The consumer can now create local authentic dishes in a simpler way, thanks to Naija Pot’s smoky-fishy-bottom-pot taste. It is also a source of iodine for higher nutritional value.

The Category Manager, Culinary, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr Nordine Meguini, also said Maggi Naija Pot which came in a modern new packaging is the only seasoning cube in Nigeria full of natural fish flavour with the unique combination of natural smoked fish, Stockfish and crayfish.

He noted that it was made to give soups and pottages that bottom pot taste that Nigerians love.

“Naija Pot is a product developed by Nigerian chefs, produced in Nigeria with locally known ingredients to enhance the tastes of local cuisine.”