Lagos State Diverts Traffic For Installation Of Truck Barriers At Ojuelegba Bridge

The Lagos State Government announces a planned traffic diversion at the Ojuelegba Flyover Bridge, near the Fire Station, to install new truck barriers. This diversion begins on Saturday, October 26, at 10:00 pm, and ends on Sunday, October 27, at 5:00 am. The measure follows damage to existing barriers and an earlier temporary bridge closure in early October.

In a statement on Thursday, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, emphasizes that this traffic diversion supports road safety efforts and aims to control the movement of heavy-duty vehicles in the area. The Commissioner encourages motorists to cooperate with traffic authorities to avoid unnecessary delays during the installation and urges patience, as the nighttime work is designed to minimize disruption.

The government advises motorists from Eko Bridge, Costain, and Iponri toward Ojuelegba to use the service lane from the National Stadium gate, connecting to Barracks for access to Ojuelegba. The Commissioner also reminds drivers that damage to public infrastructure is subject to legal consequences.

Additional Information on Road Closures

The Lagos State Government also announces a temporary closure of J Randle Road, Onikan, from October 26 to November 3, to accommodate the Afropolis Dance Event. The closure spans from Lagos City Mall to the National Museum, ending at Onikan Roundabout. Recommended routes during this period include:

Awolowo Road to Tafawa Balewa Square: Turn left at Onikan Roundabout to King George V Road, exit via Marina, and proceed to Force Road and Tafawa Balewa Square.

Outer Marina to Awolowo Road: Turn left on Force Road to Tafawa Balewa Road, continue along Old Defence Road, then follow Tafawa Balewa Square, Macarthy Street, and Onikan Road.

Third Mainland Bridge/Ring Road to Awolowo Road: Use Force Road to Tafawa Balewa Road, then Old Defence Road, leading to Onikan and Awolowo Road.

Awolowo Road to Tafawa Balewa Square: Continue through Onikan Roundabout.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead and exercise patience, as these diversions are critical to maintaining public safety and effective traffic management.