NERC Hosts Public Hearing On Aba Power’s Electricity Tariff Review Application

In a bid to promote transparency and stakeholder engagement in Nigeria’s electricity sector, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) convened a public hearing on Wednesday to review Aba Power Limited Electricity’s (APLE) application for a tariff increase.

The hearing, held at NERC’s headquarters in Abuja, provided a platform for stakeholders, business owners, and residents from Aba to voice their opinions and concerns. This process is part of NERC’s statutory mandate to ensure that tariff reviews are equitable and grounded in the sector’s operational realities.

APLE’s Managing Director, Barr. Ugochukwu Opiegbo, led the company’s delegation, presenting the rationale behind the proposed upward tariff adjustment. He highlighted the need for increased revenue to sustain infrastructure improvements and enhance power service delivery in Aba.

However, participants at the hearing raised pressing concerns, particularly regarding customer service and the quality of electricity supply. Stakeholders emphasised the need for APLE to prioritise consumer satisfaction and reliability in its operations.

In response, APLE assured attendees of its commitment to addressing these concerns, promising targeted measures to improve service delivery.

NERC Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, reaffirmed the commission’s dedication to balancing consumer protection with the sustainability of service providers. He assured stakeholders that their input would significantly influence the final decision on the tariff review application.

“The commission remains committed to ensuring fairness and transparency in the tariff review process while safeguarding the interests of both consumers and service providers,” Oseni said.

The public hearing marks a crucial step in NERC’s efforts to foster accountability and stakeholder involvement in Nigeria’s power sector. As the commission evaluates the submissions from the hearing, the outcome is expected to reflect the collective interests of all parties involved.