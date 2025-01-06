Stanbic IBTC Bank Tops KPMG Rankings For fourth Consecutive Year In Retail Banking And second Consecutive Year In SME Banking

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has once again solidified its status as the leading financial institution by topping the Retail Banking and SME Banking categories in the recently concluded 2024 KPMG West Africa Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey.

This remarkable achievement marks the fourth consecutive year Stanbic IBTC Bank has led in Retail Banking with a customer experience score of 75.5 per cent and the second consecutive year it has dominated the SME Banking segment with an impressive score of 77.3 per cent.

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s retail banking excellence reflects its unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, seamless account management, and innovative digital solutions. Customers have praised the bank for its robust mobile banking features, high transaction success rates, and swift issue resolution. Key updates to its mobile app, such as enhanced security features and personalised budgeting tools, have reinforced the bank’s leadership position. One retail customer shared, “Stanbic IBTC’s responsiveness and quick resolution of unusual account activity reaffirmed my confidence in their services.”

In the SME Banking segment, Stanbic IBTC Bank continues to shine with its dedication to addressing the unique needs of small and medium enterprises. Customers have highlighted the bank’s efficient payment processing, proactive issue resolution, and personalised relationship management. A survey respondent stated, “Stanbic IBTC’s SME services have been a game changer for my business, offering unmatched support and solutions that are both timely and effective.”

The survey highlighted that Stanbic IBTC’s leadership is rooted in its commitment to core principles of customer experience excellence—integrity, resolution, expectations, time, effort, personalisation, and empathy. These values drive the bank’s ability to deliver exceptional service and foster lasting customer trust.

Commenting on this achievement, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, said:

“We are honored to be recognised as Nigeria’s top Retail and SME bank for four and two consecutive years respectively. This achievement reflects our commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and excellence. We will continue to raise the bar in providing financial services that empower individuals and businesses across Nigeria.”

Looking ahead, Stanbic IBTC Bank remains dedicated to providing Nigerians with top notch financial services and further strengthening its position as the leading end-to-end financial services provider in the country. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking solutions tailored to individual and business needs and is committed to driving financial inclusion and fostering economic growth through innovative and reliable services.