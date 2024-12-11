HEDA Urges Nigerian Youths to Lead Anti-Corruption Fight

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called on Nigerian youths to take an active role in combating corruption, emphasising their resilience and innovative potential as crucial assets in the fight.

This appeal was made during a conference organised by HEDA on Monday to commemorate the 2024 Anti-Corruption Day. The event also advocated for the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court to bolster global efforts against graft.

Speaking at the event, HEDA Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, highlighted the need for increased vigilance and efforts in tackling corruption. He noted that despite the discovery of numerous corruptly acquired properties, many individuals remain undeterred in their corrupt practices.

“The theme of this year’s Anti-Corruption Day focuses on youth engagement, recognising their importance in the battle against corruption. It is essential for civil society, the media, and citizens to collaborate in recovering stolen assets meant for basic public amenities,” Suraju stated. He also stressed the importance of training young people to expose and condemn corrupt practices.

Prominent human rights lawyer, Funmi Falana (SAN), underscored the significance of sensitising the public, particularly the youth, on the dangers and consequences of corruption.

“Nigerian youths hold a critical position in society. Their resilience makes them indispensable in shaping a better future for Nigeria. This is why it is crucial to involve them in this cause,” Falana said.

She further advocated for the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court, noting its potential to address the movement of corrupt funds across borders.

“This court will enable countries involved in both exporting and importing proceeds of corruption to prosecute high-profile cases and ensure the repatriation of stolen funds,” Falana explained, adding that the initiative could significantly aid global anti-corruption efforts.

Retired Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, in her remarks, pointed out that corruption erodes development and trust between citizens and leaders, with ordinary people bearing the brunt. She emphasised the pivotal role of Nigerian youths as agents of change.

“Youths must leverage their population and innovative capacity to challenge corruption. Their involvement is crucial in restoring accountability and transparency in governance,” Olatoregun said.

The conference served as a platform to encourage collective action against corruption while reinforcing the importance of empowering young Nigerians to lead the charge for a more transparent and accountable society.