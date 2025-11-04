NEMA Distributes Relief Materials To Kano Flood Victims

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to households affected by recent flooding in the Rimin Gado/Dawakin Tofa/Tofa Federal Constituency of Kano State.

NEMA’s Kano Operations Office, in collaboration with the Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Office of the Member representing the constituency at the House of Representatives, carried out the distribution exercise, according to a statement posted on the agency’s official Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to NEMA, the intervention was targeted at communities hit hardest by the flooding and aimed at easing immediate hardship faced by displaced families.

“Affected households received essential food items including rice, maize, beans, vegetable oil, salt, seasoning cubes, and tomatoes to help cushion the impact of the disaster,” the agency said.

A representative of the Federal lawmaker commended NEMA and the Federal Government for the swift response, noting that the gesture would provide much-needed relief to families who have suffered losses.

Beneficiaries, the agency added, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government, NEMA, and their constituency representative, and prayed for protection against future occurrences. They also pledged to support disaster-risk reduction initiatives within their communities.

NEMA explained that the distribution was coordinated with officials from SEMA and security agencies to ensure transparency and maintain order throughout the process.

The relief exercise forms part of ongoing Federal Government efforts to support communities impacted by floods across Kano and other parts of northern Nigeria.

PUNCH Online had earlier reported that the NEMA Sokoto Operations Office, in partnership with the Nigeria Red Cross Society, recently distributed non-food items to flood-displaced households at the Ramin Kura IDP Camp in Sokoto South Local Government Area.