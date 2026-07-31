NEDC approves ₦100bn solar power project for North-East

Key points

NEDC has approved about ₦100 billion for a 50MW modular solar power project across the North-East.

The project will supply electricity to schools, hospitals, markets and other public facilities.

The commission also plans to deploy 10,000 electric tricycles and buses powered by solar charging infrastructure.

Main story

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has approved plans to invest about ₦100 billion in a 50-megawatt solar power project to improve electricity access across the North-East, positioning reliable energy as the foundation for the region’s economic recovery and long-term development.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Mohammed Alkali, announced the approval during a press briefing in Abuja, where he outlined the agency’s transition from post-conflict recovery to economic expansion under the North-East Recovery and Development Master Plan.

According to Alkali, the project will deploy modular solar-powered electricity systems to schools, hospitals, markets and other critical public infrastructure across the six states in the region.

He said the initiative forms part of the commission’s third development phase, which prioritises economic growth after years of reconstruction and stabilisation.

Alkali noted that inadequate electricity remains one of the region’s biggest development constraints, with about 61 per cent of residents lacking access to power.

Rather than extending conventional electricity infrastructure, the commission opted for modular solar systems that can independently power essential facilities while supporting surrounding communities.

The commission also unveiled plans to introduce 10,000 solar-powered electric tricycles and buses assembled locally as part of efforts to promote clean transportation and youth employment.

According to Alkali, the initiative has received presidential approval and will create engineering and technical skills through vehicle assembly and maintenance, while the proposed solar network will provide charging infrastructure.

Beyond the energy programme, Alkali said the commission has completed more than 300 kilometres of roads, constructed about 150 bridges, installed over 100,000 solar streetlights and delivered more than 500 solar-powered boreholes, with a target of 1,000 before year-end.

He added that the commission has expanded access to advanced healthcare by increasing the number of functional MRI machines in the North-East from one to eight, while plans are also being considered to revive rail transportation across the region.

The issues

Limited electricity access continues to constrain economic activity, healthcare delivery and education across the North-East. Expanding decentralised renewable energy infrastructure could improve public services, stimulate local businesses and support broader reconstruction efforts in a region recovering from years of insurgency.

What’s being said

“The board thought and came up with the resolution that we must do something as quickly as possible because without power, we cannot do anything. Power is number one. Power is number two. Power is number three. Yesterday, the board approved that the commission should start immediately the process of deploying 50 megawatts of power in the North-East. By estimates, this will cost not less than N100bn.” — Mohammed Alkali, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, North East Development Commission (NEDC).

“This power is not going to be through conventional power. It is going to be modular. We have a module that goes to one school, one market and so on and so forth. That will help the ecosystem in general and create a good value chain.” — Mohammed Alkali, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NEDC.

What’s next

The commission will begin procurement and deployment processes for the 50MW solar project while advancing the rollout of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. Implementation of the projects will be closely watched as the NEDC shifts its focus from reconstruction to long-term economic development.

Bottom line

The proposed ₦100 billion solar investment signals a strategic shift toward decentralised renewable energy as the NEDC seeks to address one of the North-East’s biggest development constraints and accelerate economic recovery.