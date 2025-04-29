NECA To Host 2025 MSME Fair: CEO Of FATE Foundation To Deliver Keynote As Regulators Set To Address Entrepreneurial Challenges

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has announced that it will host the 2025 edition of its flagship MSME Fair on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at NECA House, Alausa, Lagos.

Speaking at an interview, NECA’s Director-General, Mr. Adewale Smatt Oyerinde, emphasized that the Fair is part of the Association’s commitment to strengthening the MSME ecosystem in Nigeria. “MSMEs are the lifeblood of our economy, and this Fair is designed to empower them with the tools, knowledge, and networks needed to thrive,” he said.

This year’s Fair will feature a Keynote Address by Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, CEO of FATE Foundation, a leading organization in enterprise development. Her address is expected to highlight innovative approaches to MSME sustainability and growth in Nigeria’s dynamic economy.

A major highlight of the Fair will be the presence of key regulatory agencies, who will engage directly with entrepreneurs to address critical pain points around licensing, compliance, taxation, and business registration. This regulatory dialogue aims to demystify bureaucratic processes and promote a more enabling environment for enterprise development.

Themed “Galvanizing MSMEs for Economic Growth and Stability,” the event will bring together financiers, tech experts, regulators, and business leaders to offer practical insights, strategic guidance, and real-time business support to participants. Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to exhibit their products and services, engage with potential investors, and connect with stakeholders across various sectors.

The Fair will also feature exhibitions by entrepreneur across sectors which will give them the opportunity to showcase their products and services to the public. Thus, the programme offers entrepreneurs a platform to be enlightened on business development strategies, digital transformation, access to finance, and market expansion—equipping MSMEs with actionable knowledge for long-term success.

Registration is open, and all interested participants are can log on to www.neca.org.ng for more details