ASUU Raises Alarm Over Increase In First-Class Graduates From Private Universities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) expresses concern over the rising number of first-class graduates from private universities in Nigeria. The union describes the trend as troubling and calls for stricter oversight to maintain academic standards.

Speaking on Thursday at an event celebrating the tenure of Prof. Andy Egwunyenga as Vice-Chancellor of Delta State University (DELSU), ASUU National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, questions the increasing number of first-class honours being awarded by private institutions. He warns that if public universities adopt similar practices without adequate regulation, it could erode the integrity of Nigeria’s academic system.

Prof. Osodeke also highlights the decline in foundational education, stating that many primary and secondary schools produce students with excellent grades but insufficient knowledge to match.

Brain Drain and Institutional Failures

The ASUU president raises concerns about the mass migration of skilled Nigerian professionals to countries offering better working conditions. He attributes this “brain drain” to declining institutional and educational standards, linking it to systemic failures across various sectors.

“The struggle for improved welfare and living standards for academics must continue. The unions need to renew their efforts to demand fairness and better conditions,” says Prof. Osodeke.

Criticism of the CCMAS Curriculum

Prof. Omotoye Olorode criticizes the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS), describing it as disruptive to Nigeria’s academic framework. He accuses the curriculum of fostering dependence on developed countries and hindering educational progress.

“The curriculum is designed to keep Africans as agricultural labourers for developed nations. Nigeria’s refusal to allocate sufficient funds to education—far below UNESCO’s recommended 26%—demonstrates stagnation and a lack of commitment to growth,” Olorode explains.

Surge in First-Class Graduates

ASUU’s concerns arise as several private universities announce record numbers of first-class graduates during their recent convocations. Salem University, Lokoja, graduates 499 students at its 6th convocation, with 41 earning first-class honours. Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, awards degrees to 2,679 students at its 16th convocation, with 86 graduating with first-class honours. Benson Idahosa University, Benin, celebrates its 20th convocation with 77 out of 1,029 graduates receiving first-class degrees, the highest in the institution’s history.

While these achievements are celebrated, ASUU emphasizes the need for stricter regulations to preserve the integrity of Nigerian university degrees and ensure academic excellence.