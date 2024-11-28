Anambra Government Approves N1.01 Billion Solar Street Light Installation In Awka

The Anambra State Government approves a contract worth N1.01 billion for the installation of 1,130 solar-powered street lights across Awka. The initiative, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and improving security, will involve three companies tasked with supplying and installing the lights.

The decision comes as part of resolutions made during the 35th Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) meeting. A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, on Wednesday, outlines the details of the contracts.

Project Breakdown

Lot 1 : VIGEO-DOME LTD will supply and install 544 solar street lights for N460,732,148.31 , with a three-month delivery timeline post-mobilization.

: VIGEO-DOME LTD will supply and install 544 solar street lights for , with a three-month delivery timeline post-mobilization. Lot 2 : FRANKTORCH NIG LTD is awarded the contract for 346 solar street lights at N385,605,574.49 , with a two-month delivery period after mobilization.

: FRANKTORCH NIG LTD is awarded the contract for 346 solar street lights at , with a two-month delivery period after mobilization. Lot 3: HONEYDOVE INTEGRATED is responsible for 240 solar street lights at N163,800,279.72, to be delivered within two months after mobilization.

Additionally, the government approves the installation of 500 fluorescent concrete signages at key locations throughout the state, valued at N200,000,013.51, aimed at improving state infrastructure visibility and branding.

Other Key Approvals

During the same meeting, the government approves several infrastructure-related contracts:

Rehabilitation of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Substation : Kolc Ventures will restore the vandalized substation for N228,147,634.33 .

: Kolc Ventures will restore the vandalized substation for . Free Internet for State House of Assembly : Pine Height Global Resources Ltd will provide internet services for N81,872,000 , with completion expected in two weeks.

: Pine Height Global Resources Ltd will provide internet services for , with completion expected in two weeks. Market Stalls at Afuzo Market, Isuofia : Construction of 151 open stalls for N279,072,710.75 to boost local commerce.

: Construction of 151 open stalls for to boost local commerce. Road Markings: Allpee International Ltd is tasked with road markings around the Amawbia flyover and nearby routes for N118,716,874.41, to be completed within six weeks.

Healthcare Infrastructure

The government also focuses on healthcare development, approving contracts for the supply and installation of modern equipment at:

Specialist Hospital, Fegge : Equipment valued at N367,560,500 .

: Equipment valued at . General Hospital, Anaku: Equipment valued at N285,473,000.

Tax Exemptions for Small Businesses

In a move to support small businesses, the government introduces tax exemptions for businesses with capital below N100,000, aimed at promoting growth in the local economy.

These approvals demonstrate the Anambra State Government’s ongoing commitment to improving infrastructure, enhancing public services, and creating a favorable environment for businesses and citizens.