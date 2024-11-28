Namibian Government Halts Starlink Operations Over Licensing Issues

The Namibian government directs Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, to immediately stop operations in the country due to a lack of the required telecommunications license.

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) states that Starlink’s activities are illegal and advises the public against purchasing its terminal equipment or subscribing to its services. CRAN confirms that unauthorized Starlink terminals have been confiscated and criminal cases filed with the Namibian police.

“The public is strongly advised not to buy Starlink terminal equipment or use its services, as this violates the law,” CRAN announces.

Rising Demand Amid Connectivity Challenges

The directive comes as demand for Starlink services grows across sub-Saharan Africa, where many regions face unreliable internet connectivity, especially in remote areas. Namibia, with a population of 2.6 million and large rural communities, struggles with similar issues.

Neighboring countries like Angola and South Africa are exploring partnerships with Starlink, while Kenya’s leading telecom operator, Safaricom, confirms discussions are underway. Meanwhile, Starlink terminals are selling out quickly in other African nations like Nigeria and Zimbabwe, where operations have already begun after regulatory approval.

Regulatory Approval Pending

Starlink applies for a telecommunications license in Namibia but has not yet received approval. CRAN states that until a license is granted, the importation and use of Starlink’s equipment and services remain illegal.

Starlink’s website indicates plans to launch services in Namibia by 2025. However, the current regulatory impasse has paused its activities. SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, has not commented on the situation.

Starlink’s Broader African Expansion

Starlink’s operations in Nigeria, which began after securing a license in 2022, have seen significant growth. However, the company faces regulatory challenges there as well, particularly over proposed subscription price increases.

In response to regulatory concerns, Starlink has temporarily suspended orders for its Residential Plan, which costs ₦38,000 monthly. The Business Plan, priced at ₦159,000 per month, remains available.

Starlink emphasizes its commitment to providing high-speed internet across Africa, stating it is working closely with regulators to address pricing and operational issues while enhancing the customer experience. Regulatory compliance remains a key factor in its continued growth in Africa.