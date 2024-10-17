Edo Governor-Elect Okpebholo Warns Banks Against Loans Amid Looting Claims

The Edo State Governor-Elect, Monday Okpebholo, has called on financial institutions to suspend loan disbursements to the state government during the ongoing transition period, raising concerns about alleged financial misconduct and looting by officials of the outgoing administration.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Godswill Inegbealso, Okpebholo on Wednesday, alleged that government funds and properties are being looted by officials of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration, just weeks before the scheduled handover on November 12.

He called on anti-corruption bodies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS), to investigate the allegations and hold those responsible accountable.

“We regret the widespread reports of looting of government funds and properties by officials of the outgoing administration from the Government House in Benin City, it is sad that barely a month to the handover, the Obaseki administration is still allegedly obtaining loans under questionable circumstances.” The statement stated.

The Governor-Elect also expressed alarm over the reported vandalism of state properties, including vehicles, office furniture, and household items, calling for action to safeguard government assets. Okpebholo warned banks against approving any loans to the outgoing government, advising the state’s Accountant General to maintain integrity during the transition.

In response, the Edo State government dismissed the claims as baseless. Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser on Media Projects, criticised the statement as incoherent and accused Okpebholo’s team of making unsubstantiated allegations in an attempt to undermine the current administration. Osagie urged the Governor-Elect and his associates to wait until November 12 before taking on governance roles, emphasising that there is only one governor of Edo State at present.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Orientation and Information, Chris Nehikhare, is expected to issue a formal response to the allegations.

The transition process continues, with the All-Progressives Congress setting up a 24-member committee, led by former Deputy Governor Pius Odubu, to liaise with the state government ahead of the handover.