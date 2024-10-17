Lagos To Pay N85,000 Minimum Wage- Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that his administration intends to give employees a minimum wage of N85,000. Sanwo-Olu revealed this on Wednesday evening during an interview on Channels TV titled “One-On-One with Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

“You mentioned minimum wage and what I need to throw in for my people. I’m glad to let you know that the minimum wage for Lagos, which we’ve discussed with our union, is N85,000 today.

“It’s not competition, so I’m not going to say that we’re paying more than some other people; it’s a function of affordability and a function of capacity,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said he would be glad to come on air in January 2025 to announce that his government would be paying N100,000 minimum wage.

“We actually increased our salary earlier in the year and it’s deserving for our staff, and we’ll continue to do that. I want to come back to you in January and say that I’ve been able to increase the minimum wage in Lagos to N100,000. (This is not because I want to make anybody look bad; it’s really because I want my people to have a living wage,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor stressed that he wanted people to know “that their government is working for them.” He noted that his government would ensure that it tightened areas where serious expenses were not needed so that “we’ll be able to give them (the workers) commensurate things that will take them home, not drop them at the bus stop.”

The governor’s commitment comes amid negotiations between state governments and organised labour on the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage approved by the Federal Government.

Representatives of the Oyo State Government and the Organised Labour will, tomorrow (Thursday), begin negotiations on consequential adjustment for a new minimum wage in the state.

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde recently said that his government will begin paying the N70,000 minimum wage once the problem of consequential salary adjustments is resolved.

Similarly, the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has approved N77,000 as the state’s minimum wage.

The decision was made during a meeting attended by Tokunbo Talabi, Secretary to the Ogun State Government, and the leadership of organized labor, which included the Nigeria Labor Congress, Trade Union Congress, and the Joint Negotiating Council on the new minimum wage.

According to an announcement from the SSG’s office, the governor decided that the higher minimum wage be implemented in October 2024.