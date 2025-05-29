NDLEA Arrests Two Pilgrims For Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine To Saudi Arabia

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two individuals attempting to traffic cocaine while posing as pilgrims en route to Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (retd.), disclosed the arrest on Wednesday during the opening of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Drug Control meeting held in Abuja.

Marwa revealed that the suspects had ingested the illicit drug, pretending to be devout Muslims undertaking a religious journey. “Just a few days ago, we arrested two would-be pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj. They swallowed cocaine, pretending to be going to the country to pray,” he said.

The NDLEA boss raised alarm over the disturbing trend of criminal syndicates exploiting religious activities, particularly Hajj, to facilitate international drug trafficking. He cited past cases in which unsuspecting pilgrims were used as drug couriers without their knowledge.

“Two years ago, three women were deceived by individuals who offered to sponsor their Hajj trip. Before departure, they were handed a bag to deliver to a supposed relative in Saudi Arabia. Unknown to them, the lining of the bag had cocaine sewn into it,” Marwa recounted.

Despite financial limitations affecting the full implementation of the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) 2021–2025, Marwa reaffirmed the agency’s determination to tackle the country’s drug challenges. “We remain resolute, drawing strength from our shared vision and collective responsibility. A significant step forward is the amendment of the NDLEA Act, which will enhance the agency’s institutional capacity to reduce drug supply,” he said. According to him, the amended Act has been passed by the National Assembly and is awaiting presidential assent.

Reviewing the agency’s performance under the strategic pillars of the NDCMP in 2023 and 2024, Marwa said the NDLEA recorded notable progress in combating drug-related offences.

“Under the Supply Reduction pillar, our operations led to the arrest of 31,334 drug offenders, including 6,839 convictions. We also seized over 4.3 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs and destroyed more than 426 hectares of cannabis farms,” he disclosed.

On the demand reduction front, the NDLEA provided counselling and rehabilitation services to 19,033 individuals battling substance abuse.

Also speaking at the event, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN—represented by the Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Mohammed Abubakar—expressed optimism that the amended NDLEA Act would strengthen Nigeria’s drug control framework once signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

“The Ministry of Justice has worked closely with the NDLEA to ensure our legal system supports the agency’s anti-drug efforts. In addition to the ongoing legislative reforms, we are also supporting initiatives to manage the proceeds of crime, which are essential to dismantling the financial infrastructure of drug trafficking networks,” he added.