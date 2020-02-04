NCS Intercepts $8.061 million cash at MMIA

By Victor Okeh
- February 4, 2020
Nigerian Customs Service
The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Tuesday announced the seizure of $8.061 million cash at the tarmac of Mutala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.
Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Alli (rtd.) Who displayed the raw cash at a press briefing in Lagos said the cash was concealed in a Toyota Hiace driven by a driver with the Nigeria  Aviation Handling Company Plc.
He said the suspect and the cash will be handed to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.
