NCS Intercepts $8.061 million cash at MMIA

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Tuesday announced the seizure of $8.061 million cash at the tarmac of Mutala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Alli (rtd.) Who displayed the raw cash at a press briefing in Lagos said the cash was concealed in a Toyota Hiace driven by a driver with the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company Plc.