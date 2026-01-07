NCDMB And Olafrankies Launch Specialized Subsea Engineering Training In Lagos

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in partnership with Olafrankies Integrated Ltd, has officially commenced a five-day intensive training programme focused on subsea engineering and production. The workshop, which began in Lagos on January 5, 2026, is designed to equip Nigerian professionals with the high-level technical skills required to operate and maintain complex underwater oil and gas infrastructure.

As offshore exploration moves into increasingly deeper waters, the initiative marks a strategic effort to ensure that the critical technical demands of the seabed are met by a competent local workforce.

Subsea engineering is a highly specialized field responsible for the design, installation, and operation of equipment located on the ocean floor. These systems are essential for transporting hydrocarbons from deepwater wells to surface platforms or onshore facilities.

Because these operations occur at extreme depths—often reaching thousands of meters—they must withstand immense pressure and corrosive environments without direct human intervention. The training curriculum focuses on key components such as subsea “Christmas trees” (wellhead control valves), manifolds, and umbilicals, which provide the power and communication links between the seabed and the surface.

According to the NCDMB, this collaboration with Olafrankies Integrated Ltd is a direct implementation of the Board’s mandate to bridge skill gaps identified in the industry. By focusing on subsea production, the program addresses one of the most technically challenging segments of the oil and gas value chain, where Nigeria has historically relied on foreign expertise.

Participants will undergo rigorous practical sessions intended to improve their capacity for managing “flow assurance”—ensuring that oil and gas continue to move through cold, deepwater pipelines without being blocked by ice-like hydrates or wax.

The five-day program, concluding on January 9, 2026, will culminate in the awarding of proficiency certificates to successful participants. This certification is intended to enhance their employability and position them as key contributors to Nigeria’s offshore projects.

The NCDMB emphasized that building such indigenous capacity is vital for reducing capital flight and ensuring that the Nigerian oil and gas industry remains resilient and self-reliant as it expands its deepwater footprint.