Nigeria Immigration Service Upgrades Passport Portal

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is currently upgrading its passport portal for domestic applications. This update, which affects the portal for applicants within Nigeria, aims to improve the service’s performance. NIS informs the public via its official social media page that the maintenance is expected to conclude within 72 hours.

During this upgrade, Nigerian applicants will not be able to access the portal. However, those applying from abroad will not experience any disruptions. The upgrade will not affect other services provided by NIS.

NIS assures the public that a team is working diligently to complete the upgrade and restore full service within the stipulated timeframe. The agency apologizes for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding during the maintenance period.

NIS reiterates its dedication to providing efficient services to all Nigerians and promises that the portal will be fully operational once the upgrade is complete.