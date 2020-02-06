NCC to Revise Policy on SIM Card Registration, Usage

The federal government Wednesday directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to revise the policy on SIM card registration and usage in the country following the latest upsurge in the cases of kidnapping and killings in the country.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami also said the number of SIM cards to be tied to an individual should not be more than three.

“The revision of the policy is based on the feedback received from the security agencies following the successful revalidation of improperly registered SIM cards in September 2019 and the blocking of those that failed to revalidate their SIMs,” Pantami added.

According to a statement signed by the Minister’s Technical Adviser, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, the revision of the policy should be undertaken before December 1, 2020.

The statement reads: “The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has directed the NCC to revise the policy on SIM card registration and usage.

”This is in line with the powers of the minister as stated in Section 25(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003- ‘the Minister shall, in writing, from time to time notify the Commission or and express his views on the general policy direction of the Federal Government in respect of the communications sector.”

“The revision of the policy is based on the feedback received from the security agencies following the successful revalidation of improperly registered SIM cards in September 2019 and the blocking of those that failed to revalidate their SIMs.

“The updated policy is expected to include the following provisions, amongst others: Ensure that the National Identity Number (NIN) becomes a prerequisite for Nigerians registering new SIM cards (while for foreigners, their passports and visas should be used), while already registered SIM cards are to be updated with National Identity Number (NIN) before 1st December, 2020.

“Ensure that only fully accredited agents support the SIM card registration process without pre-registering SIM cards themselves, while the eventual registration should be done by the operators;

“There should be a maximum number of SIM cards that can be tied to a single individual, possibly a maximum of three;

“Ensure that no unregistered SIMs are ever allowed on mobile networks;

“Ensure that subscribers can easily check the number of SIM cards registered to their name, along with the associated phone numbers and networks;

“Ensure that mobile network operators fortify their networks against cyberattacks and ensure that they adhere to the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR); and

“Ensure that SIM cards that have been used to perpetrate crimes are permanently deactivated.

“The NCC is to provide the Honourable Minister with progress reports on the implementation of the revised Policy.”

