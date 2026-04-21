NCC, CBN sign MoU to strengthen consumer protection, tackle fraud

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 21, 2026

Key Points

NCC and CBN sign MoU to boost consumer protection

Agreement targets telecom-finance fraud and payment integrity

Joint committees and TIRMS portal launched to support initiative

Main Story

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening consumer protection and combating fraud across Nigeria’s telecommunications and financial sectors.

The agreement, announced Monday in Abuja, establishes a formal framework for collaboration on payment systems oversight, digital inclusion, and fraud mitigation, alongside the inauguration of joint technical committees.

According to NCC spokesperson Nnenna Ukoha, the partnership also includes the rollout of the Telecoms Identity Risk Management System (TIRMS), a platform designed to provide real-time verification of phone number status.

NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Aminu Maida, said the initiative would improve trust in Nigeria’s digital economy and enhance regulatory coordination between both institutions.

The TIRMS portal will enable financial institutions to verify whether a phone line is active, swapped, disconnected, or flagged for suspicious activity—an increasingly critical tool in addressing phone-linked financial fraud.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso noted that the agreement would also streamline regulatory approvals, standards, and innovation frameworks, including sandbox testing for financial technologies.

What’s Being Said

“This collaboration provides a framework for payment integrity, fraud mitigation, and consumer protection,” said Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman, NCC.

“The initiative will strengthen trust, deepen inclusion, and support a secure digital economy,” he added.

“Going forward, the Central Bank remains committed to working with the Commission to protect consumers and strengthen trust in the digital economy,” said Olayemi Cardoso, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria.

What’s Next

Joint committees will begin implementation of consumer protection and fraud mitigation strategies

Financial institutions are expected to integrate with the TIRMS platform in phases

Regulators will expand oversight on telecom-finance convergence as digital payments scale

The Bottom Line:

The NCC-CBN partnership signals a coordinated regulatory push to secure Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital finance ecosystem, where telecom infrastructure and financial services are increasingly intertwined—and vulnerable to fraud risks.