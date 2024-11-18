NCAA Unveils Luggage Compensation Plan, Passenger Rights Campaign

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reinforced its commitment to protecting air travellers’ rights by sensitising passengers about compensation entitlements for lost luggage and other travel inconveniences.

The campaign, part of the NCAA Consumer Protection Department’s ongoing efforts, aims to foster a culture of accountability within Nigeria’s aviation industry.

During a roadshow at Lagos’ General Aviation Terminal (GAT) on Monday, Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Relations and Consumer Protection, outlined passengers’ rights under current regulations. He explained that passengers on international flights are entitled to $170 immediately if their luggage goes missing, with the airline given a 21-day window to locate it. If the luggage remains unaccounted for, the airline must pay further damages as claimed by the passenger.

For domestic flights, passengers are entitled to ₦10,000 in initial compensation, with a seven-day grace period for airlines to recover lost items or face penalties.

“The NCAA has zero tolerance for unruly behaviour but urges passengers to report grievances professionally,” Achimugu stated. He encouraged passengers to approach NCAA Consumer Protection Officers, stationed at 23 terminals nationwide, for immediate assistance. These officers, identifiable by their uniforms, are tasked with resolving passengers’ complaints and ensuring compliance by airlines.

Educating Passengers on Rights and Responsibilities

The roadshow also focused on addressing passengers’ responsibilities. Achimugu reminded travellers to adhere to recommended check-in times—two hours for domestic flights and three hours for international ones to avoid disruptions.

The campaign will expand to other airports, including Port Harcourt on December 1, aligning with the festive travel surge. The NCAA’s outreach aims to equip passengers with knowledge about their rights while ensuring they fulfil their obligations.

“By educating passengers and collaborating with airlines, we are creating a balanced aviation ecosystem that promotes harmonious travel experiences,” Achimugu said.

This initiative underscores the NCAA’s commitment to empowering passengers and holding airlines accountable, ensuring better service delivery during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.