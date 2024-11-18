Australia Proposes Cutbacks On International Student Quotas For Top Universities

Australia has announced plans to reduce international student enrolment quotas across 15 of its 38 public universities, including esteemed institutions like the Australian National University and the University of Melbourne.

This proposal, tied to amendments in the Education Services for Overseas Students (ESOS) Act, is set for discussion in the Australian Senate today, November 18.

The proposed changes have already triggered significant adjustments in university admissions. The Australian Catholic University halted international student admissions for 2025 earlier this year, citing capacity concerns, while the University of New South Wales (UNSW) introduced a merit-based waitlist for its 2025 intake.

Under the proposed regulations, UNSW faces a 14% reduction in new international student enrolments, limiting the number to 9,500, a stark contrast to its anticipated intake of over 17,000 for this year. A university spokesperson attributed the decision to “unprecedented demand,” which, if unmanaged, could lead to exceeding the new caps.

UNSW, ranked third in Australia and 19th globally in the 2025 QS World University Rankings, emphasised that demand has surged due to its high-quality programmes and growing global reputation.

Australia remains a leading destination for international students, attracting nearly 944,000 students as of July, a 14% increase from the previous year, according to the Department of Education. Among these, Nigerian students rank the country among their top 10 study-abroad choices.