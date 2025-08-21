NCAA Orders Phones Switched Off During Take-Off, Landing

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a new regulation requiring all mobile phones and electronic devices to be completely switched off during take-off and landing.

Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, announced the directive on Tuesday via his official X handle. He explained that the long-standing practice of using “airplane mode” has been suspended until further regulatory reviews are completed in line with evolving technology. Airlines have been instructed to update their security programmes to reflect the new policy.

Meanwhile, the NCAA has invited a passenger, Comfort Emmanson, and Ibom Air cabin crew members over a viral incident aboard an Uyo–Lagos flight on August 10. Videos showed Emmanson being forcefully dragged by airline staff, sparking public outrage.

Achimugu confirmed that NCAA officials had spoken with Emmanson and that she, along with the crew involved, will face further questioning on Wednesday. He added that the matter resurfaced after landing in Lagos when Emmanson became the last passenger to disembark.

Buhari Abdulfatai, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, condemned rising cases of unruly passenger behaviour as well as lapses in professionalism among aviation staff. He urged stakeholders to support NCAA’s enforcement measures to safeguard air travel.