NBS to Spend $3.5 million on Survey of Living Standard

The National Coordinator, Nigeria Living Standard Survey (NLSS), Tunde Adebisi, has said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will spend $3.5 million in carrying out the living standard survey.

Adebisi told newsmen yesterday in Keffi, that the grant by the World Bank would be disbursed to the NBS through the National social Safety Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO).

According to him, the first trench of the disbursement has already been done and the field work for the project would commence on Sept. 27. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NLSS aims to measure the level of poverty and welfare of citizens at the national and sub-national levels of government.

The survey when completed would inform government in addressing the impact of its policies and programmes.

According to Adebisi, about 320 staff comprising the World Bank, NBS, monitors and trainees would be used in carrying out the project.

Earlier, the Statistician General of the Federation, Yemi Kale, said the survey was supposed to be done every five years but was not done in 2014 due to funding and logistics challenges.

Kale said the project would take 12 months to be completed but some indicators of the survey would be published quarterly. He said the bureau had taken critical quality assurance measures to ensure it got accurate statistics from respondents.

On the proposed census of agriculture products, Kale said: “We are going to every farmland, weather crop or livestock and capturing it on a map.

By the time we finish, we will know where every single farmland is.