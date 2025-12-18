NBRRI DG Urges States To Invest In Material Testing Labs

The Director-General of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI), Samson Duna, has urged state governments to invest in construction material testing laboratories to improve public safety and infrastructure durability.

Duna made the call in Enugu during a one-day stakeholders workshop on quality assurance of construction materials, organised by the Enugu State Ministry of Works.

He said NBRRI’s assessment of over 80 collapsed buildings nationwide showed that between 38 and 40 per cent of the incidents were linked to the use of substandard materials, including poor-quality concrete and steel.

According to him, supervision alone is not enough to guarantee compliance on construction sites. He noted that contractors often cut corners once regulators are absent, stressing the need for independent verification through standard laboratories.

Duna urged states to conduct periodic quality assurance tests rather than waiting for building failures before acting. He said regular testing helps determine the lifespan and safety of infrastructure projects and ensures materials used in both public and private developments meet approved standards.

He also advised state governments to issue certificates of compliance only to reputable dealers of construction materials.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, said the administration of Governor Peter Mbah is focused on delivering durable and globally competitive infrastructure. He added that the state is already committing resources towards establishing a construction material testing laboratory.

The Commissioner for Works in Enugu State, Ben Okoh, said the workshop reflects the government’s resolve to strengthen standards and improve the quality of materials used in ongoing infrastructure projects across the state.