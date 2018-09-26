National Minimum Wage: NLC Signals all Unions to Embark on Warning Strrike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has directed all unions and civil society to embark on the warning strike which is starting from midnight, September 26, 2018.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who gave the directive in Abuja said the decision was as a result of the refusal of the Federal Government to reconvene the Tripartite Committee on a new National Minimum Wage.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in November 2017, inaugurated a tripartite committee with the view of negotiating a new national minimum wage for the country.

The government assured workers that the committee, which started sitting in March 2018 will conclude its findings by the end of the month.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had also assured the workers of a new wage by the end of the third quarter but later announced that the committee is yet to finalise.

He stated that the government needed more time to consult before arriving at a figure and later adjourned meetings.

The labour union upon the development accused the government of delaying the process and issued a two-week ultimatum which elapses today.

The organised labour is alleging that its request to reconvene a tripartite committee on the national minimum wage for workers was not met, and the leaders have cautioned the Federal Government against foot-dragging on the new minimum wage.

NLC President, however, states that the warning strike will remain in force until further directives are conveyed.

With regards to the state government insisting that some of the states cannot pay the proposed new minimum wage, he said the new minimum wage is constitutional and state governments should be compelled to pay.

The leadership of labour is expected to meet with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige at 1 pm today.