NASS Committee on 2019 General Elections Budget Adjourns Sine Die

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Electoral Matters on Friday adjourned sine die after listening to submissions of both the Minister of Budget and Planning, Senator Udo Udoma, and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmud Yakubu.

The Committee headed by Senator Suleiman Nazif did not fix any date for its next sitting on the issue but said it would require some time to look at the explanations proffered by the minister and the INEC chairman on how to fund the 2019 general elections.

According to him, it is within the prerogative of the Committee to recommend either N143 billion as requested by President Muhammadu Buhari in his July letter to the National Assembly or N189 billion total sum the INEC team is requesting for.

Said he: “This we will definitely do and recommend to the Joint Appropriation Committee of the National Assembly for necessary action.”