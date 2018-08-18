Four Storey Building Collapses in FCT, NEMA on Site

- August 18, 2018
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other response and security agencies have begun emergency rescue operations on a four-storey collapsed building in Jabi, Abuja.

It was gathered from eyewitnesses that the building collapsed at about 1.30 p.m on Friday with some construction workers trapped, including children and food vendors.

An eye witness account said that there were over 15 workers in the building, six persons were rescued so far and one dead

Dr Onimide Bandele, NEMA Deputy Director, Search and Rescue said that operations were ongoing adding that some victims had been brought out of the collapsed building.

He said that eyewitnesses informed rescue operators that some construction workers were still trapped under the building.

“Search and rescue is ongoing and as at now we cannot say how many persons have been rescued.

“It is not a figure I can quote because it is at variance with what eyewitnesses saw.

“Our efforts  are  to ensure  that we get to the roots of this and ensure that no life is lost”.

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, who also visited the scene commended rescue operators for their prompt response to the scene of the incident.

He said it was his earnest prayers that the trapped construction workers would come out safe and alive, adding that health personnel were on ground to take casualties.

He assured that  after the rescue operations, proper investigation would be conducted into  the building collapse .

