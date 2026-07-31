Short-term rates diverge as banking liquidity drops 37% after treasury bills settlement

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 31, 2026

Key Points

Banking system liquidity declined by 36.82% to ₦2.55 trillion following the settlement of the latest Treasury bills auction

The Overnight Rate (OVN) rose by 12 basis points to 22.35%, while the Nigerian Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR) and Open Repo Rate remained unchanged at 22.00%

The Debt Management Office (DMO) allotted ₦1.25 trillion in Treasury bills after investors submitted ₦3.62 trillion in bids against a ₦700 billion offer

Main Story

Short-term benchmark interest rates closed mixed on Thursday as liquidity in Nigeria’s banking system fell sharply following the settlement of this week’s Treasury bills auction conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Market data showed that system liquidity declined by 36.82% to ₦2.55 trillion, down from ₦4.04 trillion, after the CBN debited banks for the ₦1.25 trillion Treasury bills allotted to investors. The settlement followed Wednesday’s primary market auction, where the Debt Management Office (DMO) offered ₦700 billion across standard maturities but received subscriptions worth ₦3.62 trillion, underscoring strong investor demand for government securities.

The liquidity squeeze pushed the Overnight Rate (OVN) up by 12 basis points to 22.35%, reflecting increased borrowing costs among banks. However, the Nigerian Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR) and the Open Repo Rate held steady at 22.00%, suggesting that funding conditions, while tighter, remained relatively stable.

Analysts at Broadstreet investment banking firms attributed the sharp decline in liquidity primarily to the Treasury bills settlement, noting that the outflow temporarily reduced cash available within the financial system.

“System liquidity fell sharply following the Treasury bills auction settlement, tightening funding conditions across the interbank market,” Broadstreet investment banking firms said in a market note.

The latest development highlights the immediate impact of government debt issuances on interbank liquidity, particularly amid sustained investor appetite for fixed-income securities driven by elevated yields.

What’s Being Said

Broadstreet investment banking firms said the Treasury bills settlement accounted for the sharp decline in banking system liquidity, while noting that current funding conditions remain broadly stable.

Independent market analysts expect overnight funding rates to remain around current levels unless the CBN introduces additional liquidity through an Open Market Operation (OMO) auction or other intervention.

What’s Next

Market participants will monitor whether the CBN conducts an Open Market Operation (OMO) auction to inject liquidity into the banking system.

Traders will watch upcoming money market conditions for further movements in overnight funding rates.

Investors are expected to remain focused on future Treasury bills auctions and liquidity trends as they assess opportunities in Nigeria’s fixed-income market.

The Bottom Line: The sharp decline in banking system liquidity reflects the immediate cash impact of the Treasury bills settlement rather than a broader funding crisis. However, unless liquidity is replenished through CBN intervention, short-term borrowing costs are likely to remain elevated, reinforcing strong investor interest in high-yield government securities.