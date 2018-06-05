Naira Sustains Momentum of N363/$ at Parallel Market

Naira Sustains Momentum of N363/$ at Parallel Market

By
- June 5, 2018
- in BUSINESS & ECONOMY, COVER, NEWSLETTER
62
0
cbnThe Naira against the Dollar

The Nigerian Naira, on Monday, June 4, maintained its healthy run against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

At the end of trading for Monday, the Nigerian currency exchanged at the rate of N363 against the greenback at the black market.

The local currency however, appreciated against the British Pound Sterling to exchange at the rate of N490, but recorded a slight depreciation against the European Single Currency, Euro, to trade at the rate of N423.

Meanwhile an economist, Chijioke Ekechukwu, posited that the naira will gain strength against the dollar when the Nigeria -China currency swap takes effect.

He said the exercise is expected to reduce pressure on the dollar as letters of credit and other valid payments for imports from China will be in the Chinese currency.

”Foreign currency availability will no longer delay or impede importation of goods and services, especially from China,” he said.

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

RETAIL JOB | Jumia Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

Jumia Group is a leading global incubator of