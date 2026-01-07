Naira Strengthens To ₦1,419 As FX Stability Marks A Historic Turnaround

Nigeria’s currency recorded another milestone at the official foreign exchange market, with the naira appreciating to ₦1,419 per US dollar amid easing demand pressures and improved liquidity conditions across the FX ecosystem.

Market data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the naira traded within a relatively narrow range during the session, touching an intraday high of ₦1,426 before closing stronger at the official window. The performance reflected sustained confidence in Nigeria’s FX reforms and growing market depth.

According to investment banking firm CardinalStone Partners Limited, the naira ended 2025 with a cumulative gain of approximately 7.5 percent against the US dollar, marking its first annual appreciation in 13 years. This reversal follows a prolonged period of depreciation, particularly in 2023 and 2024, when FX liberalisation measures triggered sharp declines of 48 percent and 41 percent respectively.

Despite those shocks, analysts say the currency demonstrated resilience last year, supported by transparency-driven reforms and more disciplined market participation. The latest CBN data showed the spot rate advancing by 0.72 percent to ₦1,419.07 per dollar from ₦1,429.30 the previous trading day.

In the parallel market, the naira also recorded gains, appreciating by 0.45 percent to close at ₦1,464 per dollar. The simultaneous strengthening across both official and informal markets signals easing speculative pressures and improving confidence among market participants.

Earlier in the week, trading activity reflected mixed sentiment, as the naira gained marginally at the official window but weakened sharply in the parallel market. That divergence widened the FX spread to 4.25 percent from 3.09 percent previously, highlighting lingering inefficiencies between market segments.

However, CardinalStone noted that the broader FX environment in 2025 remained significantly more stable and predictable than in prior years. The firm attributed this to improved transparency, better price discovery and fairer dealings among authorised dealers.

Liquidity conditions also improved markedly, with average daily FX turnover across both spot and forward markets reaching $421.4 billion—more than 59 percent higher than the previous year. Analysts say this depth has reduced volatility and strengthened the credibility of the reformed FX framework.

The renewed stability is already influencing banking operations, with expectations that deposit money banks may resume broader use of naira debit cards for international transactions as FX availability improves.

Foreign capital inflows into Nigeria also reached record levels in 2025, buoyed by attractive carry trade opportunities. Investors benefited from higher Open Market Operation (OMO) yields alongside currency appreciation, reinforcing confidence in Nigeria’s evolving FX regime.