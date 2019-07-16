Naira in Circulation Rises by 0.3 percent to N2.159 trillion

At N2.159 trillion, currency-in-circulation, on month-on-month basis, rose by 0.3 per cent at the end of April 2019, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed in its economic report for May 2019.

This was in contrast to the respective decline of 3.9 per cent and four per cent at the end of the preceding month and the end of the corresponding period of 2018.

The development relative to the preceding month, according to the central bank, reflected the increase in demand deposit component.

The report showed that deposits of the federal government, banks and the private sector with the CBN, on month-on-month basis, rose, relative to the level at the end of the preceding month.

Overall, aggregate deposit at the CBN increased by 12.8 per cent to N15.746 trillion at the end of April 2019, the report showed.