Naira rebounds at official market, appreciates to N1,371.82

Keypoints

The Naira appreciated by one per cent at the official market on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, closing at N1,371.82 per dollar.

at the official market on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, closing at per dollar. This recovery follows three consecutive sessions of marginal losses, with the local currency gaining N14.83 from Tuesday’s close of N1,386.65.

from Tuesday’s close of N1,386.65. Parallel market rates are reportedly hovering between N1,410 and N1,425 , maintaining a steady spread as demand for the greenback persists.

, maintaining a steady spread as demand for the greenback persists. Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data highlights renewed stability attributed to ongoing liquidity measures and central bank interventions.

Main Stor

The Nigerian Naira has snapped a three-day losing streak, posting a significant recovery in the official foreign exchange window.

According to the latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the local currency traded at N1,371.82/$1 on Wednesday, representing a N14.83 gain from the previous day’s rate of N1,386.65.

This one per cent appreciation marks a critical rebound for the Naira, which had faced subtle downward pressure in the early days of April.

Market analysts attribute the gain to a combination of central bank liquidity interventions and a slight shift in demand dynamics within the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

While the official window showed strength, the parallel market remained relatively high, with Bureau De Change operators in hubs like Lagos and Abuja reporting rates up to N1,425. Despite the disparity, the official rebound is seen as a positive signal for macroeconomic stabilization efforts aimed at curbing inflation and restoring investor confidence.

The Issues

The primary challenge remains the persistent exchange rate volatility and the gap between official and parallel market rates. While Wednesday’s appreciation is a welcome relief, the CBN must solve the problem of sustaining this liquidity without depleting external reserves, especially as global oil price fluctuations continue to impact foreign exchange inflows. Furthermore, small-scale importers continue to drive high demand in the black market, suggesting that the official window has yet to fully satisfy the broader market’s dollar requirements.

What’s Being Said

“The Naira gained N14.83… representing a one per cent increase compared with Tuesday,” noted the CBN official report .

. Financial experts suggest that “liquidity measures and central bank interventions are attempting to stabilize the currency amidst fluctuating global demand.”

suggest that “liquidity measures and central bank interventions are attempting to stabilize the currency amidst fluctuating global demand.” Parallel market traders in major hubs report that “demand for the greenback remains high among small-scale importers,” keeping black market rates above N1,410.

in major hubs report that “demand for the greenback remains high among small-scale importers,” keeping black market rates above N1,410. Vanguard News reported a “volatile start to the day,” with the rate hitting intra-day highs before settling at the appreciated closing figure.

What’s Next

Market stakeholders are closely monitoring the CBN for further policy shifts or additional dollar auctions to sustain the Naira’s momentum.

Economic analysts will be looking at the upcoming inflation data to see if the currency’s relative stability is successfully dampening the rising cost of imported goods.

The spread between the official and parallel markets will remain a key metric for determining the effectiveness of recent foreign exchange reforms.

Bottom Line

The Naira’s rebound to N1,371.82 offers a temporary reprieve for the Nigerian economy, but the true test lies in whether the CBN can maintain this stability in the face of persistent structural demand and global economic headwinds.