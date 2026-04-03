NAICOM and industry leaders call for youth-led “Insurance Revolution”

Key Points

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is urging the insurance and pension sectors to prioritize young people to ensure industry relevance in a digital economy.

is urging the insurance and pension sectors to prioritize young people to ensure industry relevance in a digital economy. Speaking at the 10th BusinessToday Conference in Lagos, Commissioner for Insurance Mr. Olusegun Omosehin emphasized that youths are “active participants” rather than just future beneficiaries.

Conference in Lagos, Commissioner for Insurance emphasized that youths are “active participants” rather than just future beneficiaries. Industry experts are pushing for Open Finance , where customers can access banking, insurance, and pensions via a single integrated platform.

, where customers can access banking, insurance, and pensions via a single integrated platform. The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has launched a landmark initiative to provide free insurance training to one million Nigerian youths.

Main Story

The leadership of Nigeria’s insurance and pension industries has signaled a major strategic pivot toward the nation’s youth population. At the 10th annual BusinessToday Conference on Thursday, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, Commissioner for Insurance, stated that the industry must be “deliberate and strategic” in engaging young Nigerians.

Represented by Dr. Julius Odede, Omosehin noted that the rapid evolution of technology and shifting economic expectations require a move away from “overly technical messaging” toward simpler, more relatable communication.

The conference, themed “Youth Advantage: Redefining Insurance and Pensions for a New Era,” served as a platform for leaders to advocate for customer-centric innovation. Chiamaka Ugo-Obidike, Chief Strategist of MelvinAfrica, argued that the industry must embrace Open Finance, allowing a seamless digital experience where users can manage all financial services—banking, pensions, and insurance—on a single app. She warned that if the system does not adapt to the digital-first nature of the youth, “they will move on without it.”

The Issue

The primary hurdle identified by stakeholders is the “Trust and Complexity Gap.” For many young Nigerians, insurance and pensions are often viewed through a lens of rigid bureaucracy and technical jargon, leading to low penetration. While the Nigerian Insurance Reform Act (NIIRA 2025) has strengthened capital requirements and investor confidence, regulatory reform alone cannot drive growth. The industry faces the challenge of “User-Involved Design”—creating products that young people actually want to use, rather than forcing them into traditional models that no longer fit their fast-paced, mobile-centric lifestyles.

What’s Being Said

“ Insurance is not just a requirement; it is a tool for protection, stability, and growth, ” urged Mr. Olusegun Omosehin , calling on youths to take responsibility for their financial decisions.

” urged , calling on youths to take responsibility for their financial decisions. Chiamaka Ugo-Obidike stressed the need for integration, stating, “Today’s customers do not want to open different apps to access their financial information.”

stressed the need for integration, stating, “Today’s customers do not want to open different apps to access their financial information.” Mrs. Yetunde Ilori , President of the CIIN , announced a massive training goal: “The institute has launched an initiative to provide free training for at least one million Nigerian youths .”

, President of the , announced a massive training goal: “The institute has launched an initiative to provide free training for at least .” Mr. Babatunde Oguntade, past President of NCRIB, described the sector’s potential in bold terms, stating that “Insurance is the new oil” following the 2025 reforms.

What’s Next

The CIIN , in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Youth, will begin the nationwide rollout of its one-million-youth training initiative to build professional capacity.

, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Youth, will begin the nationwide rollout of its to build professional capacity. Insurance companies are expected to begin exploring API-led integrations to participate in the burgeoning “Open Finance” ecosystem mentioned by keynote speakers.

to participate in the burgeoning “Open Finance” ecosystem mentioned by keynote speakers. NAICOM will continue its focus on consumer protection and transparency to build the foundational trust required to convert the youth “interest” into actual policy subscriptions.

will continue its focus on to build the foundational trust required to convert the youth “interest” into actual policy subscriptions. Stakeholders will be watching for the launch of more simplified, mobile-first insurance products specifically designed for the gig economy and young entrepreneurs.

Bottom Line

The message from the 10th BusinessToday conference is clear: the survival of the insurance and pension industries depends on their ability to speak the “language of the youth.” By combining the technical strength of the NIIRA 2025 reforms with a new focus on digital integration and massive scale education, the sector is attempting to shed its conservative image and become a central pillar of the modern Nigerian financial life.