NAICOM Workers Resumes After 3-day Warning Strike

National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) workers resumed duty on Thursday, November 2, in Abuja after suspending their three-day warning strike to press for improved welfare.

Mr Ibrahim Abdullateef , the Chairman, Association of Senior Civil Servants, NAICOM, confirmed the resumption.

Saying that the strike had been put on hold pending the implementation of all the demands made by the union from the commission.

“We did not call off the strike, we suspended the strike and any time any of the agreement is breached, it will call for another industrial action without any further notice.

“Each and every agreement reached has a time line attached to it; however, we are hoping that the management will be able to implement all the agreements that we reached soonest.

“Since the Minister of Labour has called us and the management has signed the MoU , we expect not only the signing but also implementation of the demands.

He explained that the cause of the three-day strike was because of the management failure to sign the MoU between the management of the commission and the union.

He expressed optimism that the relevant agencies of government would look into the various demands and expectations of the union and take due action.

The strike was called off following n agreement between the management and staff in a peace meeting brokered by the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige. Thuis information was confirmed by the he Head, Corporate Affairs, NAICOM,Mr Rasaaq Salami.

Salami said,“ an MOU was signed by both parties. Normal work resumes tomorrow in the office as the staff have unlocked the gates and offices.”

Before now, the union had staged a peaceful protest at the Commission’s head office in Abuja to announce the strike and called for payment of their entitlements.

The other issues at stake includes; payment of promotion arrears, improved working environment and working tools such as laptops, desktops, inverters and inspection vehicles.