NAICOM Implements OKR Framework To Boost Transparency

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has announced its adoption of the Objectives and Key Results (OKR) framework, a globally recognized performance management system, to enhance alignment and transparency across its teams.

Dr Usman Jankara, Deputy Commissioner (Technical) at NAICOM, disclosed this on Monday during the Performance Management Workshop held in Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State. The workshop aimed to foster a culture of accountability, excellence, and measurable impact within the Commission.

According to Dr Jankara, the OKR model links qualitative objectives with measurable key results, helping teams focus on outcomes rather than mere activities. He emphasized that the approach is ideal for mission-driven, non-profit organizations like NAICOM because it prioritizes impact over profit.

“Every staff member will have clear, measurable key results aligned with Directorate and Commission-wide objectives. You might use SMART principles—Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound—to ensure scoring follows global best practice,” he said.

The Commission expects that implementing OKRs will fully align departmental goals with NAICOM’s strategic priorities, improve regulatory efficiency through risk-based supervision and digital transformation, boost consumer confidence via prompt claims settlement and transparency, and expand insurance penetration across Nigeria.

NAICOM’s strategic plan focuses on five key goals: protecting policyholders and restoring confidence in the insurance industry; strengthening supervisory capacity and organizational effectiveness; ensuring financial soundness and stability of the insurance sector; promoting innovation and sustainability in products and processes; and expanding insurance accessibility nationwide. Supporting these goals are objectives including risk-based supervision, digital transformation, governance excellence, and effective claims management.

Dr Jankara stressed that reforms introduced by the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025 aim to reposition the insurance sector as a pillar of Nigeria’s financial system. He urged staff to embrace a culture of excellence and accountability, support management, and drive change to make NAICOM a benchmark for regulatory excellence in Africa.