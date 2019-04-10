NAHCON, Saudi Embassy Set to Commence Biometrics Capture Exercise

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Embassy of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have finalised arrangements to kick-off biometrics capture of intending pilgrims for the 2019 Hajj exercise.

This was announced after a special meeting convened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NAHCON.

Ways of ensuring a hitch-free biometrics capturing exercise for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in view of the readiness of both NAHCON and the Saudi Missions in Nigeria to start the exercise early in order to avoid a last minute rush were discussed at the meeting.

Parties in the meeting assured that they have finalised all arrangements relating to Nigerian intending pilgrims’ registration for the year 2019 Hajj.

They have also provided all the necessary support to enable securing of visas within the approved time-frame.

The Saudi Embassy in Abuja and Consulate-General in Kano along with Nigerian Hajj Commission agreed to deploy all within their means to achieve success of the arrangements.

NAHCON therefore calls on all intending pilgrims who have paid for the exercise under any state of the federation, to ensure that they conclude all required administrative documentations within the specified time; including biometrics capturing.

However, the NAHCON Chairman. Barrister Abdullahi Muktar Mohammed commended the dedication of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for constantly and efficiently improving services to pilgrims.

“This is evident from the Kingdom’s heavy investment in Hajj infrastructural development as well as the yearly upgrade of all Hajj and Umrah related processes in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he said.

In his remarks, Ambassador Adnan Bostaji assured the meeting that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will deploy all it can to make Hajj and Umrah easy for pilgrims as it considers it a privilege and honour to host guests of The Almighty.

Source: VON