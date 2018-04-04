NAHCO Shines at NIGAV Awards

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance) shined at the Airport Ground Handling Special Achievement Award at the 2017 Nigeria Aviation (NIGAV) Awards, winning from 44 categories.

The event which was organised by Flight Crew International Limited (FCI) was held over the weekend at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

FCI is one of the fastest growing suppliers of pilots and HR solutions to the global aviation industry, with offices and market representatives globally – China, India, New Zealand, Indonesia, England, and Vietnam. They provide customized solutions to our clients pilot shortages, whenever and wherever required.

The Nigerian Aviation Award is a prestigious one. It is geared towards giving due recognition to individuals, companies and organisations with outstanding feats in the air transport industry. It is also fashioned to encourage best practices among practitioners in the aviation.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NAHCO, Idris Yakubu expressed his overwhelming joy over the victory they have been achieving in recent times. he also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the organiser of the event, FCI for observing the sector and duly commending their NAHCO for their outstanding work and immense contribution to the aviation sector.

Yakubu added that the award received would inspire them to ensure all hands on deck to deliver their services excellently.

Chairman of FCI International Limited, Fortune Idu, commenting on the choice of NAHCO for the award said that the organisation is notable for demonstrating excellence in the industry.

Nahco aviance has won several NIGAV awards. These include Ground Handling Operator in 2009, Best Passenger Facilitation Company in 2010 and Handling Company of the Year award for 2012 and 2013. This latest award made it the company’s fifth NIGAV award from inception.

Nigeria Aviation Handling Plc, NAHCO, is a Nigerian diversified enterprise with interest in aviation cargo, aircraft handling, facilitation, crew transportation, and aviation training. the company currently serves more than 35 airlines, at seven airports across Nigeria, with plans to expand operations to other African countries. It handles about 70% of domestic and foreign airlines operating in Nigeria.