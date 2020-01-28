NAHCO, 4 Others Lead Bullish Charge as Stock Market Dips

The stock market started the week bearish as the all-share index dipped by 0.26% to close at 29,552.99 index points leaving the total equity market capitalization at N15.22 trillion.

NAHCO, NPF Microfinance, Neimeth Pharmaceuticals, Vitafoam, and Linkage Assurance led the list of gainers on Monday while on the flip side, Unilever, Eterna Plc, Sterling bank, Royal Exchange and Julius Berger witnessed a drop in the value of their stock.

Top gainers

NAHCO led the list of gainers on the stock market with 9.8% to close at N2.69 followed by NPF Microfinance bank, which gained 9.73% to close at N1.24. Neimeth Pharmaceuticals gained 8.51% to close at N0.51, Linkage Assurance recorded 8.33% increase to close at N0.52 while Vitafoam rounded off the list with 6% gain to close at N5.3.

Top losers

Unilever Nigeria, which posted a loss in its Q4 unaudited Financial statement on Thursday, led the list of decliners as it dipped 9.97% to close at N15.8. Eterna plc lost 9.52% to close at N2.85 and Royal Exchange shed 9.09% to close at N0.3. Julius Berger recorded 6.28% decline to close at N20.15 while Sterling bank rounded off the list with 5.15% loss to close at N1.84.

Top trades by volume

Veritas Kapital Assurance was the most actively traded stocks on the bourse as it traded in 226.6 million units of shares at N45.31 million in 8 deals. Zenith Bank followed with trades in 45.45 million units of shares valued at N988.96 million in 548 deals and GT bank traded 26.67 million units of shares at N856.17 million in 282 deals.

UBA traded in 17.36 million units of shares at N146.5 million in 2,468 deals while FCMB capped the list with trades in 16.86 million units of shares at N33.02 million in 147 deals.

