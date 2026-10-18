NAFDAC destroys N5.3bn worth of counterfeit, substandard products

By Emmanuella Opara | October 18th 2026

KEY POINTS

NAFDAC seized or destroyed products valued at more than N5.3 billion across Lagos, Aba and Port Harcourt within a week.

Suspected counterfeit alcoholic drinks and packaging materials worth billions of naira were uncovered during enforcement operations.

Products worth N2.6 billion seized by the Nigeria Customs Service at Onne Port were destroyed in Port Harcourt.

The agency warned that counterfeit drinks and medicines could expose consumers to serious health risks.

MAIN STORY

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized and destroyed counterfeit and substandard products worth more than N5.3 billion in a week following enforcement operations in Lagos, Aba and Port Harcourt.

The agency’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Christiana Obiazikwor, disclosed this in an interview with Saturday PUNCH, detailing operations involving suspected counterfeit alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, tomato paste, biscuits and packaging materials.

In Lagos, NAFDAC seized suspected counterfeit alcoholic drinks and illegally brewed or repackaged products valued at N2 billion at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex on October 13.

Obiazikwor said operatives uncovered more than 20 illegal stores at Zamfara Plaza within the complex, where activities included counterfeiting popular alcoholic beverage brands, revalidating expired drinks and stockpiling banned imported products. Two suspects were arrested, while the seized items were evacuated.

In Aba, Abia State, operatives raided five shops at Old Court Road Market over suspected counterfeit alcoholic beverages and packaging materials valued at more than N700 million.

The materials included fake labels, corks, packs and outer packaging bearing the names of established brands. NAFDAC said traders resisted the operation, affecting the evacuation of the materials. The shop owners were absent, and the premises were placed on hold to prevent interference with the items left behind.

A separate operation on October 15 uncovered a suspected alcoholic beverage counterfeiting facility at No. 25 Omenazu Street, Aba. According to Obiazikwor, the premises were allegedly used to produce spirits and herbal liqueurs under unhygienic conditions.

She said the operator fled after officials arrived following a tip-off, abandoning his vehicle. Officials found labels and products bearing the names Sir Edwards Scotch Whisky and Scottish Hills Whisky, as well as empty bottles in the vehicle’s boot.

Other items recovered included a drum containing about 200 litres of liquid, a product branded Café Rum Whisky, 200-litre drums of ethanol, plastic buckets, tree bark, packaging materials, corks, tanks containing liquid mixtures, dirty sieves, sealing machines and bottles bearing popular brand names.

Obiazikwor said the materials and facility were valued at more than N500 million.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers State, NAFDAC destroyed products valued at N2.6 billion, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, tomato paste, biscuits and other items classified by the agency as unwholesome.

The goods had been intercepted and seized by the Nigeria Customs Service at Onne Port between 2025 and 2026.

Speaking during the destruction exercise on Friday, the Chairman of the Federal Task Force on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods in Nigeria, Dr Martins Iluyomade, who represented NAFDAC Director-General Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, said the exercise demonstrated cooperation between the two agencies.

Iluyomade, who is also NAFDAC’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, said the process began in 2025 and that both agencies had signed memoranda of understanding to facilitate the destruction of seized products.

“This gesture corroborates the existing good relationship we have between NAFDAC and the Nigeria Customs Service. We have MoUs signed, but we have people who have to work behind the scenes to make sure that the MoUs work,” Iluyomade said.

He added that cooperation between officers of the agencies had enabled the exercise to proceed.

Iluyomade described the destruction as the first phase and said more seized goods were expected to be brought from the port.

“What you see here right now, this is the flag-up; others are still coming out of the port, and I want to urge the Nigeria Customs Service to quickly facilitate the remaining containers to be here on time for destruction,” he said.

He also called for cooperation among government agencies involved in combating counterfeit products and illicit activities, warning against inter-agency rivalry.

Representing the Enforcement Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service, Area II Command, Superintendent of Customs Elizabeth Abosede commended NAFDAC for the exercise.

The South-South Zonal Director of NAFDAC, Chukwuma Oligbu, represented by his deputy, Rita Chukwuma, said the exercise formed part of the agency’s regulatory responsibilities and was intended to remove fake and substandard products from communities.

Public health expert Olusoji Aramide warned that adulterated alcoholic beverages could expose consumers to harmful substances.

He said counterfeit or substandard medicines could contain incorrect ingredients, insufficient quantities of active ingredients or contaminants, potentially compromising treatment and endangering patients.

Aramide added that counterfeit packaging could make fake products appear genuine while concealing their origins, expiry dates or contents.

NAFDAC urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report suspected illegal manufacturing, repackaging and sales activities to the agency.

THE ISSUES

Counterfeit alcoholic beverages, medicines and other substandard products pose risks to consumers, particularly when packaging makes them difficult to distinguish from genuine goods.

The operations also highlight enforcement challenges, including resistance during raids and the need for coordination between regulatory authorities and customs officials to remove seized products from circulation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This gesture corroborates the existing good relationship we have between NAFDAC and the Nigeria Customs Service. We have MoUs signed, but we have people who have to work behind the scenes to make sure that the MoUs work,” Dr Martins Iluyomade, NAFDAC Director of Investigation and Enforcement, said.

“What you see here right now, this is the flag-up; others are still coming out of the port, and I want to urge the Nigeria Customs Service to quickly facilitate the remaining containers to be here on time for destruction,” Dr Martins Iluyomade, NAFDAC Director of Investigation and Enforcement, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

NAFDAC has called on Nigerians to report suspected counterfeit products and illegal manufacturing or repackaging activities. Further destruction of seized goods from Onne Port is expected as the Nigeria Customs Service facilitates the movement of remaining containers.

BOTTOM LINE

NAFDAC’s recent operations resulted in the seizure and destruction of products worth more than N5.3 billion, including suspected counterfeit alcoholic beverages and substandard goods. The agency is urging public vigilance and stronger inter-agency cooperation to curb the circulation of potentially harmful products.