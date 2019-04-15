NAF Loses Airman to Parachute Mishap

The Nigerian air force (NAF) says it has lost an airman in a parachuting accident in Kaduna state.

Ibikunle Daramola, the NAF director of public relations and information, confirmed the incident in a statement issued to the NAN in Abuja on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

“NAF is sad to announce the passing of one of its airmen, Corporal Meshach Iliya Komo, who died in Kaduna today, April 14 2019, in a parachuting accident during recurrency training, the statement read.

“On behalf of officers, airmen and airwomen of the NAF, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late airman over this irreparable loss.

”We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest.”

Source: The Cable