MultiChoice Rebrands SuperSport Channels, Introduces New Sports Content Across DStv and GOtv

Multichoice Group, the leading Pay-TV operator, has rebranded its SuperSport variety channels on both DStv and GOtv platforms to enhance the sports viewing experience for its customers.

The revamp, which took effect on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, introduces new channels and repositions existing ones to provide broader sports coverage.

In a statement on Thursday, MultiChoice West Africa’s Executive Head of Marketing, Tope Oshunkeye, outlined the changes and explained that the rebranding reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to offering world-class sports content tailored to African audiences.

As part of the update, SuperSport Select Channel has been renamed SuperSport Africa. A new channel, SuperSport Action, has also been introduced, offering an expanded selection of sports, including UFC matches and additional UEFA Champions League games.

For GOtv subscribers, the rebranding brings changes across various packages:

On GOtv Jinja and GOtv Jolli, SuperSport Africa will replace Select 2 (Channel 64).

GOtv Max subscribers will see SuperSport Africa and SuperSport Africa 2 replace Select 1 and Select 2 (Channels 63 and 64).

On GOtv Supa and SupaPlus, SuperSport Action will replace Select 3 (Channel 69).

MultiChoice Commitment to Premium Sports Content

Explaining the motivation behind the update, Oshunkeye said, “The channel revamp is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our sports offering and provide customers with more unbeatable sports content that resonates with them.”

He highlighted that the new channels will feature a wide range of exciting sports action, including local boxing events, UFC fights, comprehensive sports analysis, and other exclusive content designed for African viewers.

“We remain dedicated to delivering the best sporting action to our customers and continuously exploring ways to delight them with more choices, exciting live content, and great value,” Oshunkeye added.

How to Access the New Channels

Subscribers are encouraged to subscribe, reconnect, or upgrade their packages through the MyGOtv app or by dialing *288#. They can also enjoy live sports on the move via the GOtv Stream app.

With these changes, MultiChoice reaffirms its leadership in sports broadcasting, offering a richer and more diverse sports entertainment experience to its viewers across Africa.