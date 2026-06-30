MTN, Dangote Sugar lead selloff as Nigerian market loses ₦2.34 Trillion

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 30, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian equities lost ₦2.34 trillion in market value as the NGX All-Share Index declined 1.57%

Heavy selloffs in MTN Nigeria, Dangote Sugar, Lafarge Africa, Zenith Bank and other blue-chip stocks drove the market lower

Trading activity strengthened sharply despite the broad-based decline, with transaction volume and value rising more than 100%

Main Story

The Nigerian stock market opened the week on a weak note after investors erased ₦2.34 trillion from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), driven by aggressive profit-taking in heavyweight stocks including MTN Nigeria, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Lafarge Africa and Zenith Bank.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 3,682.70 points, or 1.57%, to close at 228,366.32, while total market capitalisation declined to ₦146.54 trillion. The latest downturn also moderated the market’s year-to-date return to 46.78%, reflecting softer investor sentiment after months of strong gains.

The selloff was concentrated in large and mid-cap stocks as investors locked in profits following the market’s extended rally. Market analysts noted that the decline reflected cautious positioning by investors ahead of key macroeconomic data releases and monetary policy expectations.

Despite the bearish session, trading activity remained robust. Data from the NGX showed that investors exchanged approximately 996.47 million shares worth ₦43.73 billion across 61,813 deals, representing increases of 156.37% in trading volume and 137.27% in transaction value compared with the previous trading session.

Ikeja Hotel Plc emerged as the most actively traded stock by both volume and value, accounting for 28.98% of total traded volume and 29.66% of market value. It was followed by Access Holdings, Sterling Financial Holdings, Chams Holding Company, and Dangote Sugar in terms of trading volume.

On the gainers’ chart, UPDC Plc led with a 9.23% appreciation, followed by Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CNIF), Sovereign Trust Insurance, Cornerstone Insurance, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals, and Livestock Feeds.

Market losses, however, outweighed gains significantly. A total of 46 equities closed lower, led by Learn Africa, MTN Nigeria, and Unilever Nigeria, each shedding 10%. Other notable decliners included Austin Laz, Abbey Mortgage Bank, Universal Insurance, eTranzact International, Cadbury Nigeria, and Dangote Sugar, which fell 6%.

The market closed with 13 gainers against 46 losers, while all five major sectoral indices finished in negative territory. The Insurance Index recorded the steepest decline at 1.33%, followed by the Banking, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods, and Oil & Gas indices.

What’s Being Said

Market analysts attributed the sharp decline to widespread profit-taking after the market’s strong rally in recent months.

“The current correction reflects investors taking profits in fundamentally strong stocks after significant price appreciation. While sentiment has weakened in the short term, healthy trading volumes suggest investors remain active and are repositioning rather than exiting the market,” market analysts said in post-market commentary.

What’s Next

Investors will closely monitor upcoming macroeconomic data and monetary policy signals for clues on market direction.

Corporate earnings releases and dividend announcements are expected to influence trading sentiment in the coming weeks.

Market participants will also watch whether bargain hunting emerges in oversold blue-chip stocks following the latest correction.

The Bottom Line: Monday’s selloff underscores growing caution among investors after an extended market rally, but the sharp increase in trading activity suggests confidence in Nigerian equities has not disappeared. Whether the decline evolves into a broader correction or presents a buying opportunity will likely depend on upcoming economic data, corporate earnings, and investor appetite for risk.