MTN, Airtel Record Multi-Trillion Naira Data Revenue As Nigerians Prioritize Connectivity Over Essentials

Telecommunication giants MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria are reporting significant increases in data revenue as mobile internet usage surges across the country, reflecting changing consumer habits and growing demand for digital connectivity.

According to the Q2 2025 financial results released by both companies, data continues to drive strong performance amid rising smartphone adoption and increased mobile content consumption.

MTN Nigeria posts an 85.6% year-on-year increase in data revenue, reaching ₦701 billion in Q2 2025, up from ₦377 billion in the same period last year. Airtel Nigeria also records a 60.3% increase in data earnings, totalling ₦260 billion (approximately $168 million), compared to ₦185.4 billion ($117 million) in Q2 2024.

Despite recent tariff increases, data consumption in Nigeria continues to climb. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) reports that Nigerians used 1.04 million terabytes of data in May 2025 alone, the highest monthly figure recorded since January 2023.

MTN reports a 41.2% rise in total data traffic on its network, with average data usage per subscriber growing by 26.3% year-on-year to 13.2GB per month. Similarly, Airtel states that data consumption per customer has increased by 27.3% to 9.3GB per month, with smartphone penetration reaching 51.4%. Airtel also highlights that average data use by smartphone users has hit 11.8GB, up from 9.9GB in the same period last year.

Industry analysts say the growth reflects a shift in consumer behaviour, where mobile internet access is seen as an essential service. Social media, streaming platforms, remote work, online gaming, and cloud-based tools are now integrated into everyday life.

“For many young Nigerians, platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube are major contributors to rising data usage,” says Adewale Adeoye, a telecom analyst. “These apps automatically stream high-definition video content, leading to higher bandwidth consumption.”

Presley Ibadin, CEO of K-Chronos Global Tech Limited, notes that mobile data has become a non-negotiable priority for many Nigerians. “An average user may not have food at home, but they will ensure their phone is loaded with data to stay connected and potentially seek help or opportunities,” he says.

To support the growing demand, telecom operators are increasing infrastructure investments. MTN Nigeria reports capital expenditure of ₦565.7 billion in H1 2025, a 288.4% rise compared to the same period in 2024. The investments focus on expanding 4G coverage, enhancing fibre connectivity, and establishing a new data centre.

“These funds are deployed to support increased data traffic and improve service quality for our over 84 million customers,” MTN states.

Airtel Nigeria also boosts infrastructure spending, reporting $39 million in capital expenditure for Q2 2025—slightly up from $38 million in Q2 2024. The company previously announced plans to double its annual capital investment to fast-track 5G deployment, expand rural network coverage, and upgrade its data centre capabilities.

Airtel confirms that it is positioning its infrastructure to take advantage of the 2Africa submarine cable system, which is expected to enhance Nigeria’s international bandwidth and overall network capacity.

With digital habits continuing to evolve and demand for high-speed connectivity rising, Nigeria’s telecom operators appear well-positioned for continued growth. As data becomes increasingly essential for work, entertainment, and communication, operators face the dual challenge of meeting consumer expectations while maintaining service quality and affordability.