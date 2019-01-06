Militant Group Bombs Conoil Facility in Bayelsa State

A Niger Delta militant group, that styles itself Koluama Seven Brothers on Sunday said it carried out a “warning” strike on an oil facility owned by energy company Conoil in Bayelsa.

The attack was carried out on Friday, by the new group at 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 4 at Conoil’s Angle 2 Field.

The group said the attack “is just a warning”.

The organization said it had “no other option than to launch a strike to shut down Conoil” if demands were not met.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps confirmed that a blast was heard on Friday around a Conoil pipeline in Bayelsa.

The militants threatened a production shut down at the facility owned by Mike Adenuga.

The Koluama Seven Brothers said in a statement it would carry out further strikes if its demands, including job creation, were not met by the company and a traditional leader.

Conoil Producing Nigeria operates six highly prospective blocks in the Niger Delta and produces over 80,000 barrels of oil per day, according to information on its website.