Toyota recall 1.7 Million cars over risk of Exploding Airbags

January 11, 2019
Toyota has announced a recall of an additional 1.7 million cars overs concerns the airbags could explode.

The latest development in the Takata airbag recall, which affected most automakers, could see shrapnel flung across the car when the airbag deploys in certain Toyota and Lexus cars.

Affected airbags were made with the chemical ammonium nitrate and the airbags were prone to exploding once deployed.

There are fears that when this happens shrapnel could be hurled across the vehicle causing significant harm or damage to passengers.

