More Labour Party Members Defect to PDP In Enugu

The wave of defections from the Labour Party (LP) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State continued on Thursday as three lawmakers formally returned to the PDP fold.

The lawmakers include Mr Dennis Agbo, who represents Igboeze/Udenu Federal Constituency; Mr Mark-Chidi Obetta, representing Igboeze South/Nsukka Federal Constituency; and Mr Malachi-Okey Onyechi, representing Nsukka West State Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly.

Their defection, which took place at the PDP Secretariat in Enugu, follows similar moves earlier in the week by LP chieftains, Prince Emeka Mamah and Titus Odo. The latest development comes barely two weeks after the Labour Party’s 2023 governorship candidate in the state, Chijioke Edeoga, also dumped the party for the PDP.

The defectors are not new to the PDP. They had originally been members of the party before switching allegiance to the LP during the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during the defection ceremony, Onyechi expressed joy at reuniting with the PDP and pledged to work collaboratively with stakeholders to advance the party’s agenda. He commended Governor Peter Mbah for his ongoing development initiatives, particularly the N2 billion grassroots infrastructure project currently being implemented across all 260 political wards in the state.

Also speaking, Obetta cited Governor Mbah’s achievements in transportation, education, healthcare, and the hospitality sector as key factors influencing his decision to return to the PDP. He noted that greater developmental milestones could be achieved if all stakeholders rallied behind the governor’s leadership.

Agbo, in his remarks, praised his constituents for their support and understanding, describing them as “great people.” He expressed confidence that the Labour Party’s influence in Enugu had waned significantly, adding that the opposition would struggle to gain traction in the state moving forward. He also endorsed Governor Mbah for a second term, describing his leadership as visionary.

Receiving the defectors, Enugu State PDP Chairman, Dr Martin Chukwunwike, welcomed them warmly and expressed optimism about the future of the party in the state.

“With their return, the turbulence we faced during the 2023 elections is over. The tsunami has ended, and 2027 will be seamless,” he declared.