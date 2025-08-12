MMIA Customs Hands Over Undeclared Foreign Currency To EFCC

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted and handed over a total of $59,000 in undeclared foreign currency, along with a suspect, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and prosecution.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Effiong Harrison, said the incident occurred on Monday evening when a passenger scheduled to travel on Emirates Airlines to Dubai declared $10,000 at a Customs checkpoint. However, upon verification, officers discovered an additional $49,000 concealed in his possession.

Harrison explained that the discovery was in contravention of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2022, and Section 50 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, which mandate travelers to declare cash or equivalent instruments exceeding $10,000 when entering or exiting the country.

“Despite our sustained public sensitisation and repeated travel announcements at the airport, some passengers still choose to flout the law, The GCEO of Customs has instructed us to remain vigilant and ensure that money laundering activities are not prevalent in this airport. Our officers are trained, equipped, and on duty round the clock to enforce compliance.” Harrison stated.

He noted that the suspect, a Nigerian national, along with the seized funds, travel documents, and relevant evidence, had been handed over to the EFCC for necessary action.

The Acting Zonal Director of the EFCC Lagos Zonal Command, Ahmed Gali, who received the handover, commended the NCS for its vigilance and ongoing collaboration with the Commission.

He acknowledged that the interception highlights customs continued crackdown on illicit financial flows, with authorities urging travelers to comply with the mandatory declaration of any amount exceeding $10,000 or its equivalent in other currencies, precious stones, negotiable instruments, and related assets.

“This partnership has continued to yield positive results for the nation, We will investigate this matter thoroughly, ensure justice is served, and use this case as a deterrent to others who might attempt similar offences.” Gali said.

Both agencies reiterated their commitment to sensitising the public on currency declaration laws and warned that any breach would attract the full weight of the law.