Minimum wage: Osinbajo Presides Over NEC Meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting convened to discuss the new national minimum wage and other issues.

In attendance at the meeting which started by 11:26am at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja are governors of Zamfara, Lagos, Jigawa, Ekiti, Kebbi, Bauchi, Niger, Plateau and Adamawa states.

Our correspondents reports that some Deputy Governors and ministers including that of Labour, Chris Ngige are also in attendance.

Daily Trust recalls that at the end of an emergency Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Tuesday, the Federal government said the final position of the NEC was being awaited on the new national minimum wage.

The organised labour had made the presentation of the new National Minimum Wage Bill to the National Assembly as a precondition for shelving its proposed nationwide strike scheduled to commence on January 28.

The labour had insisted on a N30,000 minimum wage, while the Nigeria Governors Forum(NGF) proposed N24,000.

A tripartite committee of the federal government chaired by Ama Pepple, a former Head of Service of the federation had recommended N30,000 last year.