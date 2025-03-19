Meet Rivers Administrator, Ex-Naval Chief Ibas

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State following the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, for six months. His appointment comes in the wake of a state of emergency declared in Rivers State, with his primary mandate being to oversee governance and restore stability amid political turmoil.

Born on September 27, 1960, in Nko, Cross River State, Vice Admiral Ibas has had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Navy. He began his early education at Nko Primary School before completing it at Big Qua Primary School, Calabar, in 1971. He proceeded to Hope Waddell Training Institute, Calabar, from 1972 to 1976, and later attended the School of Basic Studies, Ogoja, between 1977 and 1979.

His military journey commenced when he enlisted in the Nigerian Defence Academy as part of the 26 Regular Course on June 20, 1979. He was commissioned as a sub-lieutenant on January 1, 1983. Over the years, he furthered his education, obtaining a master’s degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Vice Admiral Ibas’s extensive military training spanned across multiple countries. He completed the Sub-Lieutenant Technical Course at INS Venduruthy, India, between 1983 and 1984, and underwent Primary Pilot Training at the 301 Primary Flying Training School, Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna, between 1986 and 1987. He also attended the Junior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, in 1990 and participated in the Amphibious Warfare Course at the United States Marine Corps University, Quantico, Virginia, in 1992. His specialization in Underwater Warfare at NNS Quorra in 1994 further reinforced his expertise in naval operations.

Throughout his career, Ibas held various leadership and command positions. As a midshipman, he served on NNS Ruwan Yaro, NNS Obuma, and NNS Aradu, before taking up the role of a watchkeeping officer on NNS Ayam and NNS Ekpe. Between 1993 and 1996, he was the executive officer of NNS Siri, NNS Ekun, and NNS Ambe. He later commanded the Nigerian Navy Underwater Warfare School from 1997 to 1998 and was the head of the Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, from 1998 to 2000.

His administrative acumen was evident in various staff appointments. He served as a directing staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, from 2000 to 2002, and later as deputy commandant in 2014. He was the naval provost marshal between 2003 and 2004 and later served as the principal staff officer to the Chief of Naval Staff from 2004 to 2005.

Between 2006 and 2009, Ibas commanded the Naval Air Base, Ojo, before assuming the role of chief staff officer at the Naval Training Command, Lagos, from 2010 to 2011. Other notable positions he held include chief of administration at the Naval Headquarters (2011–2012), Navy Secretary (2012–2013), and flag officer commanding Western Naval Command (2013–2014). In 2014, he was appointed chief of logistics and later became the GMD/CEO of Nigerian Navy Holdings Limited.

On July 13, 2015, Ibas was appointed as the 22nd Chief of the Naval Staff, a position he held until 2021. Following his retirement from the Navy, he remained an influential figure in national security and maritime affairs.

With his appointment as Sole Administrator of Rivers State on March 18, 2025, Vice Admiral Ibas now faces the crucial task of restoring order and governance in the state. His military background and extensive leadership experience position him as a stabilizing force in a period of political uncertainty.